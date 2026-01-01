I am not sure about future of ODIs after 2027 World Cup: Ravichandran Ashwin

CHENNAI: Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed serious doubts over the future of One-Day International cricket beyond the 2027 World Cup, warning that the format could struggle for relevance once stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma eventually step away.

With Kohli and Rohit’s participation in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy generating significant interest, Ashwin believes the growing dominance of T20 leagues and the sustained appeal of Test cricket are steadily shrinking the space available for the 50-over format.

“I am not sure about the future of ODI after the 2027 World Cup. I am a little worried about it. Of course, I am following the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but the manner in which I followed the SMAT, I am finding it slightly difficult to follow,” Ashwin said on his Hindi YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’.

“Also, we need to know what the audience wants to watch. I feel Test cricket still has space, but ODI cricket, I truly feel, doesn’t have the space,” added Ashwin, who is regarded as one of the most astute cricket pundits in the country.

India’s second-highest wicket-taker across formats with 765 scalps, Ashwin voiced concern over what lies ahead for the format once Kohli and Rohit, who together have scored 86 ODI centuries, move on.

“Look, Rohit and Virat came back to the Vijay Hazare Trophy and people started watching it. We have known that sport is always bigger than individuals, but at times these players need to come back to make the game relevant,” he observed.

“The Vijay Hazare Trophy, of course, is a domestic competition that not a lot of people follow, but they did so because Virat and Rohit were playing. Even then, what happens when they stop playing ODIs?” he wondered.

Reflecting on how the nature of ODI batting has changed due to the influence of T20 cricket, Ashwin said the 50-over format once allowed players to master the art of pacing an innings.