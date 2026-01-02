BCB says India to tour Bangladesh for ODI and T20I series in September, BCCI yet to confirm

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Friday announced it will host India for a three-match ODI as well as T20I series to be played in September this year.

However it is not clear if the BCCI will agree to travel to Bangladesh in the prevailing conditions with no stable government in place.

According to a media release by the BCB, the three ODIs will be played on September 1, 3 and 6, while the T20Is will be played on September 9, 12 and 13.

The Indian team will reach Bangladesh on August 28 for their limited-overs affair.

In July last year, India's tour of Bangladesh was called off indefinitely and the six-match white-ball tour was deferred for more than one year.