Number of issues left me completely humiliated, says Jason Gillespie on leaving Pakistan coaching job

KARACHI: The sacking of Tim Nielsen as high performance red-ball coach was among a number of issues with the PCB which left him completely humiliated, says former Australia great Jason Gillespie, looking back at his short nine-month stint as Pakistan head coach.

In April 2024, the Pakistan Cricket Board had appointed Gillespie as the head coach in red-ball cricket and former South African batter Gary Kirsten was roped in for a similar role in white-ball formats.

However, Kirsten's resignation in October later that year followed Gillespie's in December, when Nielsen was communicated by the PCB that his services would not be needed before the tour of South Africa 2024-25.

A former head coach of the Australian team, Nielsen was appointed as the high performance red-ball coach in August 2024.

"I was coaching the Pakistan Test side. The PCB sacked our senior assistant coach with ZERO communication with me about it -- as Head Coach I found this situation completely unacceptable," Gillespie wrote on 'X' when asked by a user why he had left his role with the Pakistan Test team.

"There were a number of other issues which left me completely humiliated," he added.

Nielsen's axing, before Pakistan's tour of South Africa, was perhaps the final blow to a rapidly disintegrating relationship between Gillespie and the PCB, which ended with him refusing to board the flight from Adelaide to South Africa and eventually resigning.

In between his resignation and the exit of Kirsten, Gillespie had also served as the interim white-ball coach.