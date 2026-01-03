Siraj returns to ODI squad, Pant & Iyer too selected

CHENNAI: Days after two of India’s one-day stars and former captains — Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma — scored hundreds during Vijay Hazare Trophy matches, the two have been named in a 15-member squad for the three-match one-day internationals against New Zealand. Though the two had had some prolific one-day matches – the only format they play currently – they returned to the domestic set-up that the BCCI has made a mandatory practice for all cricketers. As expected, Shubman Gill, who was nursing a neck injury during the South Africa ODI series, is back as captain. If the two senior players were automatic choices, Mohammed Siraj, who was dropped for the last ODI series, marks his return to the squad. Along with him, Shreyas Iyer, who was out with spleen laceration with internal bleeding after having a nasty landing during the one-day series in Australia, returns. He, however, will be subject to fitness clearance by the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE).

The Ajit-Agarkar led selection committee did not pick star all-rounder Hardik Pandiya because of workload management. He was not cleared by the CoE to bowl 10 overs and with the T20 World Cup looming, this seemed precautionary. “Hardik Pandya has not been cleared by the BCCI COE to bowl 10 overs in a match, and considering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to follow, his workload is being managed,” said the BCCI statement.