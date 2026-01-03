Siraj returns to ODI squad, Pant & Iyer too selected

CHENNAI: Days after two of India’s one-day stars and former captains — Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma — scored hundreds during Vijay Hazare Trophy matches, the two have been named in a 15-member squad for the three-match one-day internationals against New Zealand. Though the two had had some prolific one-day matches – the only format they play currently – they returned to the domestic set-up that the BCCI has made a mandatory practice for all cricketers. As expected, Shubman Gill, who was nursing a neck injury during the South Africa ODI series, is back as captain. If the two senior players were automatic choices, Mohammed Siraj, who was dropped for the last ODI series, marks his return to the squad. Along with him, Shreyas Iyer, who was out with spleen laceration with internal bleeding after having a nasty landing during the one-day series in Australia, returns. He, however, will be subject to fitness clearance by the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE).
The Ajit-Agarkar led selection committee did not pick star all-rounder Hardik Pandiya because of workload management. He was not cleared by the CoE to bowl 10 overs and with the T20 World Cup looming, this seemed precautionary. “Hardik Pandya has not been cleared by the BCCI COE to bowl 10 overs in a match, and considering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to follow, his workload is being managed,” said the BCCI statement.
If their inclusions were expected, Rishabh Pant making a comeback seemed interesting. The wicketkeeper-batter has played only one match under new head coach Gautam Gambhir and since then has been not the preferred choice. He is there in the expense of a relatively in-form Dhruv Jurel who has scored a century and three fifties in VH Trophy this season. Incidentally, Pant was the reserve wicketkeeper for the SA series but did not get play-time. India would be hoping for a convincing wins in the series that begins on January 11 in Vadodora. The two other matches will be played in Rajkot and Indore on January 14 and 18.
India ODI squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.