BCB formally seeks relocation of Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup matches amid 'security concerns'

In a significant development ahead of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has formally submitted a request to the International Cricket Council (ICC) seeking the relocation of all of Bangladesh’s matches scheduled to be played in India, citing serious concerns over the safety and security of its players and officials.

Bangladesh, who are scheduled to play three matches in Kolkata and Mumbai, have officially refused to travel to India amid rising diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

The decision was confirmed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board in a statement issued after an emergency meeting of its Board of Directors to review recent political developments and the controversy surrounding pacer Mustafizur Rahman’s exit from the Indian Premier League.

In an official media release, the BCB stated, “Following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and the growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent in India and considering the advice from the Bangladesh Government, the Board of Directors resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions.”

The board has consequently written to the ICC, requesting that Bangladesh’s matches be moved to a venue outside India.

“In the light of this decision, the BCB has formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC), as the event authority, to consider relocating all of Bangladesh’s matches to a venue outside India,” the release said.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin on February 7 and will be co hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh are currently slated to play all four of their group matches in India.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will play their fixtures in Sri Lanka under a previously agreed arrangement that allows India and Pakistan to compete at neutral venues in multi nation tournaments.

The BCB underlined that its request was driven purely by safety considerations.

“The Board believes that such a step is necessary to safeguard the safety and well being of Bangladeshi players, team officials, Board members and other stakeholders and to ensure that the team can participate in the tournament in a secure and appropriate environment,” the statement added, while expressing hope for an urgent response from the ICC.