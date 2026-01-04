BCB formally seeks relocation of Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup matches amid 'security concerns'

In a significant development ahead of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has formally submitted a request to the International Cricket Council (ICC) seeking the relocation of all of Bangladesh’s matches scheduled to be played in India, citing serious concerns over the safety and security of its players and officials.
Bangladesh, who are scheduled to play three matches in Kolkata and Mumbai, have officially refused to travel to India amid rising diplomatic tensions between the two countries.
The decision was confirmed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board in a statement issued after an emergency meeting of its Board of Directors to review recent political developments and the controversy surrounding pacer Mustafizur Rahman’s exit from the Indian Premier League.
In an official media release, the BCB stated, “Following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and the growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent in India and considering the advice from the Bangladesh Government, the Board of Directors resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions.”
The board has consequently written to the ICC, requesting that Bangladesh’s matches be moved to a venue outside India.
“In the light of this decision, the BCB has formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC), as the event authority, to consider relocating all of Bangladesh’s matches to a venue outside India,” the release said.
The T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin on February 7 and will be co hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh are currently slated to play all four of their group matches in India.
Pakistan, meanwhile, will play their fixtures in Sri Lanka under a previously agreed arrangement that allows India and Pakistan to compete at neutral venues in multi nation tournaments.
The BCB underlined that its request was driven purely by safety considerations.
“The Board believes that such a step is necessary to safeguard the safety and well being of Bangladeshi players, team officials, Board members and other stakeholders and to ensure that the team can participate in the tournament in a secure and appropriate environment,” the statement added, while expressing hope for an urgent response from the ICC.
The developments come amid escalating tensions triggered by the revocation of Mustafizur Rahman’s no objection certificate to play in the IPL.
The BCB decided to revoke the NOC with immediate effect during a meeting involving board officials and concerned authorities, citing security reasons.
This effectively rules out the left arm pacer’s participation in the IPL even if Kolkata Knight Riders were to reconsider their decision.
“We will not accept any insult to Bangladeshi cricket, cricketers and Bangladesh under any circumstances,” said Asif Nazrul, Youth and Sports Adviser in the interim government, in a statement carried by the state run BSS news agency on Sunday. “The days of slavery are over.”
Mustafizur was released by Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday after the franchise was “advised” by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to do so, following tensions between the neighbouring countries.
He had been bought at the December auction for more than $1 million and has previously represented multiple IPL teams.
Nazrul said he had directed the BCB to formally approach the ICC.
“The board should inform that, where a Bangladeshi cricketer cannot play in India despite being contracted, the entire Bangladeshi cricket team cannot feel safe going to play in the World Cup,” he wrote.
“I have also instructed the board to request that Bangladesh’s World Cup matches should be held in Sri Lanka.”
He added that he would also seek to block the IPL’s broadcast in Bangladesh.
“I have requested the Information and Broadcasting Adviser to stop the broadcasting of the IPL tournament in Bangladesh,” he said.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that Kolkata Knight Riders had been “advised to release” the 30 year old pacer, stating that the decision was taken “considering recent developments”.
Kolkata, majority owned by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, later said Mustafizur’s “release has been carried out following due process and consultations”.
The political backdrop to the dispute includes strained bilateral ties after a mass uprising in Dhaka in 2024 toppled then prime minister Sheikh Hasina, a close ally of New Delhi.
India’s foreign ministry last month condemned what it described as “unremitting hostility against minorities” in Muslim majority Bangladesh.
Bangladesh’s interim leader, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, has accused India of exaggerating the scale of the violence.
BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul said the board would continue deliberations. “The dignity and security of our cricketers are our top priorities, and we will take a decision at the appropriate time keeping these in mind,” he told reporters late on Saturday.
The ICC is yet to respond formally to the BCB’s request.