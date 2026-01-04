Joe Root, Harry Brook tame Australia in rain-hit 5th Ashes Test

SYDNEY: Joe Root and Harry Brook tamed Australia's all-pace attack with an unbroken 154-run stand on Sunday to rescue England and give them the upper hand after a rain-hit day one of the fifth and final Ashes Test.

Batting after skipper Ben Stokes won the toss at a sold-out Sydney Cricket Ground, they steered the tourists to 211-3 when bad light forced them from the field just before tea.

Subsequent rain and the risk of lightning made no further play possible.

Root was not out 72 and Brook on 78, coming together with England tottering at 57-3 after losing Ben Duckett (27), Zak Crawley (16) and Jacob Bethell (10) before lunch.

The world's top two-ranked batsmen set about counter-attacking on a decent batting pitch providing little movement for the bowlers, who toiled hard in the second session without joy.

Both brought up hard-fought half-centuries and, with dark storm clouds looming, kept the scoreboard ticking over at a fast clip.

England came into the game buoyed by a four-wicket win inside two days in the previous Test in Melbourne, desperate to keep the momentum going.

That victory snapped a 15-year winless streak in Australia but came too late to save the series, with the hosts retaining the urn by winning in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide.

Australia sprang a surprise by including allrounder Beau Webster in place of quick Jhye Richardson, with off-spinner Todd Murphy overlooked.