Ex-Australia cricket star Damien Martyn out of coma, speaking to loved ones

BRISBANE: Ex-Australia cricket star Damien Martyn has made a sudden turnaround since coming out of an induced coma while in a Gold Coast hospital with meningitis.

Cricket Australia said the 54-year-old Martyn, a World Cup winner who was admitted to the hospital last week, is expected to be moved out of the intensive care unit.

Australian cricket broadcaster Fox Sports reported during Day 2 of the fifth Ashes test on Monday that “Martyn is now out of a coma and he is speaking to his loved ones.”

Adam Gilchrist, a friend and longtime teammate of Martyn's, issued a statement late Sunday to say “it’s been an unbelievable turn of events in the last 48 hours. He is now able to talk and respond to treatment.”

Gilchrist said Martyn was in good spirits and “overwhelmed by the support" from the global cricket community.

“His wife Amanda just really wants to say to everyone she is convinced that the love, goodwill and sense of care that they felt from everybody, via messages and via the coverage in the press really helped him," Gilchrist said.

Martyn played 67 test matches for Australia, averaging 46.37 with the bat and posting 13 test centuries.