ICC likely to meet on Tuesday to discuss Bangladesh Cricket Board's request

CHENNAI: With the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) writing to the International Cricket Council (ICC) requesting the latter to shift their T20 World Cup matches out of India, the world governing body is expected to hold a meeting to discuss the issue on Tuesday.
"The board has not received any reply from the ICC so far," a BCB official told this daily. "I have learnt that the ICC has scheduled a meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) to discuss the issue. Once we receive a communication from the ICC, we will let the stakeholders know," added the official.
An ICC source, however, said he did not have any information to share in this regard at the moment. The BCCI also remained incommunicado for their versions.
Speaking on any possible simultaneous talks between the two boards (BCB and BCCI) to sort the issue out, he replied in negative. "That is not possible as we have instructions from the government not to send the team to India. When the BCCI cannot guarantee security of a player (read Rahman) then how can it handle the whole team, support staff and fans, who have planned to travel with the team for the premier event," he said.
He also rejected any possibility of the team playing in India albeit at venues deemed to be safe. Pakistan made Hyderabad their base during the 2023 ODI World Cup as cities in South India are considered to be safer locations.
It all started when Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released by IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders on BCCI instruction on Saturday. Indian cricket board (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia, while announcing the decision to release Rahman, had merely stated that it was being done because of "developments all around", without explaining the specifics. However, the decision was taken amid protests over inclusion of Rahman in the IPL especially after deteriorating diplomatic relationship between the two countries and targetted killing of Hindus in Bangladesh.
Drawn in Group C, the team was due to face the West Indies in their opening match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on the opening day on February 7. They were then scheduled to play Italy and England in Kolkata on February 9 and 14 respectively before moving to Mumbai for their last group game against Nepal on February 17.
If the ICC accepts the request after the meeting, the whole fixtures have to be rejigged, which looks almost impossible with a little more than a month to go for the tournament. It will also bring Sri Lanka Cricket, the co-hosts of the tournament, into the picture as it has to find a suitable base for Bangladesh like Pakistan, which as per the existing schedule will play their four matches in Colombo.
Given the situation, the Bangladesh team can play their matches at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. However, they have to shift to R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium for their match against Nepal as Kandy will be hosting the Ireland vs Zimbabwe game on the same day. Above all, the new arrangement could also lead to change in travel plans of almost all the teams and could affect the venues for the two semifinals and final.