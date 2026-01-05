ICC likely to meet on Tuesday to discuss Bangladesh Cricket Board's request

CHENNAI: With the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) writing to the International Cricket Council (ICC) requesting the latter to shift their T20 World Cup matches out of India, the world governing body is expected to hold a meeting to discuss the issue on Tuesday.

"The board has not received any reply from the ICC so far," a BCB official told this daily. "I have learnt that the ICC has scheduled a meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) to discuss the issue. Once we receive a communication from the ICC, we will let the stakeholders know," added the official.

An ICC source, however, said he did not have any information to share in this regard at the moment. The BCCI also remained incommunicado for their versions.

Speaking on any possible simultaneous talks between the two boards (BCB and BCCI) to sort the issue out, he replied in negative. "That is not possible as we have instructions from the government not to send the team to India. When the BCCI cannot guarantee security of a player (read Rahman) then how can it handle the whole team, support staff and fans, who have planned to travel with the team for the premier event," he said.

He also rejected any possibility of the team playing in India albeit at venues deemed to be safe. Pakistan made Hyderabad their base during the 2023 ODI World Cup as cities in South India are considered to be safer locations.