Root's 41st century leads England to 364 on Day 2 of fifth Ashes test

SYDNEY: Joe Root's second century of the series led England to 364 all out in its first innings just before tea on Day 2 of the fifth and final Ashes test.

Root's innings was finally ended at 160 from 242 balls on Monday when he popped a return catch to Michael Neser, who dived across the pitch to grasp the ball just inches above the ground.

Neser (4-60) was the pick of Australia's bowlers during the middle session with three wickets, including Will Jacks (27), Root and last wicket of Josh Tongue for a second-ball duck.

Earlier Root's 41st test century, but just his second in an Ashes test Down Under, was the highlight of a morning session that saw Australia chip away at the middle order to have England on 336-6 at lunch.

Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc made early breakthroughs after Root and Harry Brook's partnership had moved to 169 runs and was threatening to take the test away from the hosts, who already have a winning 3-1 lead in the series.

Boland (2-85) ended Brook's equal parts streaky and sublime innings at 84, with Steve Smith taking a sharp catch to bring to a close the best partnership of the series across both teams.

Then Starc (2-93) removed England skipper Ben Stokes (0) for the fifth time this series with a near unplayable delivery that shaped away from the left-hander and the TV umpire review found it took a thin edge on its way through to Alex Carey.