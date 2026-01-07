I am hopeful Shaheen will play T20 World Cup: Pakistan skipper Salman Agha

KARACHI: Pakistan’s T20 captain Salman Ali Agha has expressed optimism over Shaheen Shah Afridi’s recovery from a knee injury and said he is hopeful the fast bowler will regain full fitness in time for next month’s T20 World Cup.

Afridi has been a key figure in Pakistan’s pace attack, and his availability could be crucial for the team’s chances in the tournament, which is being co hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

“We are hopeful he will be fit for the World Cup but the final decision will come from the (Pakistan Cricket) Board on advice from the medical panel,” Salman told the media in Dambulla, where Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in the first T20I on Wednesday.

Shaheen’s rehabilitation is being supervised by the PCB’s medical panel at the High Performance Centre in Lahore.

The PCB on Wednesday released a video of the pacer undergoing rehabilitation but did not mention the extent of his injury or how long it will take for him to regain full fitness.

Shaheen hurt his knee while fielding in a Big Bash League match in Australia recently.

He was released by his side, Brisbane Heat, with the PCB calling him back for rehabilitation.

It is not the first time Shaheen has suffered a knee problem.

He had also sustained a similar injury in 2021 while fielding during a Test in Galle, which kept him out of the game for several months.

Salman also said Pakistan had managed to prepare a balanced and strong side for the World Cup, and that the series in Sri Lanka would help his players acclimatise to the weather and ground conditions in the country.

Pakistan will play all their World Cup matches in Sri Lanka.

“This series will help the players a lot for the World Cup, especially those who haven’t played that much cricket in Sri Lanka.”

Pakistan have included only one debutant, Khawaja Nafay, in their squad for the three match series against Sri Lanka.

The big news is the return of experienced all rounder Shadab Khan to the national side after remaining out of the team for eight months following shoulder surgery.

The national selectors recalled Shadab after he displayed good form in the Big Bash League in December.