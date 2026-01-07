Jacob Duffy named in New Zealand's squad for the T20 World Cup

WELLINGTON: Pacer Jacob Duffy was named in New Zealand's squad for the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday after an outstanding 2025 in which he captured 81 international wickets.

The 31-year-old Duffy broke Richard Hadlee's 40-year-old record of 79 wickets in a year and rose to second place on world T20 bowling rankings. He is the only member of a New Zealand squad boasting 1,064 T20 international caps who has yet to play at a T20 World Cup.

Duffy joins an experienced New Zealand pace attack, including Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne and the allrounder Jimmy Neesham for the tournament in India and Sri Lanka from Feb. 7 to March 8. Kyle Jamieson will travel with the squad as the pace bowling reserve.

The New Zealand squad is captained by allrounder Mitchell Santner, who is part of a spin bowling contingent that includes specialist Ish Sodhi and allrounders Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra. Santner and Sodhi both played at the 2016 T20 World Cup in India.