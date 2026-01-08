Sarfaraz Khan blasts 30 runs in an over en route to fastest List A fifty by an Indian

JAIPUR: Sarfaraz Khan smashed the fastest fifty by an Indian in List A cricket, but four-wicket hauls each from Gurnoor Brar and Mayank Markande helped Punjab script a dramatic one-run win over Mumbai in a last-ball thriller in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, here on Thursday.

Already qualified for the knockout stage from Group C, Punjab and Mumbai produced one of the matches of the season, with the former showing nerves of steel to pull off an incredible victory.

Chasing a modest 217, Sarfaraz lit up the stadium with a 15-ball half-century as Mumbai appeared firmly in control at 139 for two inside 15 overs.

Sarfaraz's blistering 20-ball 62 was studded with seven fours and five sixes.

His pyrotechnics was highlighted by a brutal assault on Punjab skipper Abhishek Sharma, whom he smashed for three sixes and three fours in an over.

After his dismissal, skipper Shreyas Iyer (45) tried to anchor the chase, but wickets fell around him, including those of Suryakumar Yadav (15) and Shivam Dube (12).

With no scoreboard pressure, Mumbai still needed only 16 runs with more than 27 overs remaining and five wickets in hand.

However, the tide turned when Rahul Chahar removed Iyer at 201 for six in the 23rd over, triggering a dramatic collapse.