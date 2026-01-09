Nadine de Klerk leads RCB to three-wicket win against MI in WPL opener

NAVI MUMBAI: South African star Nadine de Klerk's stunning all-round show powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a sensational three-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) here on Friday.

The 25-year-old all-rounder snapped four wickets for 26 runs, helping RCB restrict MI to 154 for 6 after opting to field, and then snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, hitting unbeaten 63 off 44 balls (7 fours and 2 sixes) in a dramatic run chase.

Chasing 155 for a win, RCB were 137 for 7, needing 18 runs from the final over.

De Klerk hit a six and a four from the third and fourth deliveries, needing eight runs from the last two balls.

She struck a six off the penultimate delivery and then despatched the last ball from Nat Sciver-Brunt for a four to complete a dramatic win.

RCB reached 157 for 7 in 20 overs with Prema Rawat also remaining not out on 8.

For MI, Nicola Carey and Amelia Kerr grabbed two wickets apiece while Nat Sciver-Brunt, Shabnim Ismail and Amanjot Kaur picked up one each.

RCB suffered a batting collapse after strong show from openers Smriti Mandhana and Grace Harris in a match that saw fortunes fluctuate.

RCB were 47 for 2 at the end of the fifth over but collapsed to 65 for 5 in the eighth over, losing three quick wickets in 2.4 overs.

Harris (25 off 12 balls) and Smriti Mandhana (18 off 13 balls) hit a four each off Sciver-Brunt in the first over, and then repeated the same against Shabnim Ismail as RCB raced to 20 for no loss at the end of the second over.