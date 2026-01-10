Wareham’s late blitz seals 10 run win for Gujarat Giants despite Litchfield’s valiant 78

NAVI: Australian batter Phoebe Litchfield’s commanding knock of 78 off just 40 balls went in vain as Gujarat Giants beat UP Warriorz by 10 runs in a high-scoring Women’s Premier League match here on Saturday.

Sent in to bat, captain Ashleigh Gardner struck a scintillating 65 before Georgia Wareham played a late cameo of 27 not out off just 10 balls as Gujarat Giants posted an impressive 207 for 4.

That total proved to be enough despite a stunning counter-attacking innings from Litchfield, who kept the Warriorz in the hunt. But her departure in the 16th over virtually ended the Warriorz’s valiant resistance.

Litchfield hit eight fours and five sixes during her knock.

At the end, the Warriorz finished on 197 for 8, falling short by 10 runs.

Asha Sobhana made a late charge with an unbeaten 27 off just 10 balls, with the help of three fours and two sixes, but it turned out to be too late in the day.

For Gujarat Giants, Australian Georgia Wareham grabbed two wickets for 30 runs with her leg spin, adding to her stunning cameo with the bat earlier in the day. Renuka Singh and Sophie Devine also picked up two wickets each, while Gardner and Rajeshwari Gayakwad took one apiece.