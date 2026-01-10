Whatever is written in my destiny, no one can take that from me: Shubman Gill

VADODARA: Left out of next month’s T20 World Cup, India’s ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill on Saturday said he respects the selectors’ decision and remains focused on giving his best whenever the opportunity arises.

The 26-year-old was not considered for next month’s T20 World Cup despite leading India in the longer formats.

He has played 36 T20Is for India, scoring 869 runs at an average of 28.03 with a strike rate of 138.59.

“My belief is that in my life, I am right where I have to be and whatever things are written in my destiny, no one can take those things from me,” Gill told reporters ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand here on Sunday.

“Obviously, as a player, you have a belief that if you play in the World Cup, you will win (it for) your team, (and) you will win (it for) your country.

“Having said that, I respect the selectors’ decision and (I am) wishing the T20 team all the very best and I really hope that they win the World Cup for us.”

Asked if his exclusion could have an adverse mental impact, Gill said it is important to keep things simple.

“Being a sportsperson, it’s all about being in the present. The more (in the) present you are, even when you are on the field, the more you are not thinking about what’s going to happen, or what has happened in the previous moment, it gives you more chances of succeeding,” he said.

“I try to look at what I need to do now and what is important. The more we can be in the present moment, it makes our life more simple, and if you make your life more simple, it is a much more peaceful and happier space that you would want to be in.”