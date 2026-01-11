From apartheid-era township to top of the tree: Nqobani Mokoena's story

PAARL: Just about 25km North of Durban, KwaMashu township holds a historical significance in South Africa. It was established under apartheid to house relocated Black South Africans from Cato Manor. A neighbourhood that is steeped in history — the Mahatma Gandhi House is not too far — and houses close to 175,000 people (2011 census) who continue to struggle with poverty, unemployment, and crime.

For the last few weeks, the locality has been cherishing a rare moment of joy and success. One of their sons — Nqobani Mokoena — has turned into a symbol of hope not just for the locality but the whole country. Raised by a single mother, Princess Mokoena, with help from a joint family, the 19-year-old pacer has lit up the ongoing SA20 league for Paarl Royals.

It was not easy as a child growing up in KwaMashu. Princess worked as an assistant at private firm and struggled to make ends meet and at times supporting Nqobani’s cricketing dream too seemed impossible. Buying cricket gear was difficult. "My sisters were assisting me, and they were too expensive," Princess recalls. "Kids in the township don't focus on school, don't focus on their talent, and don't respect their family. It's a place that you don't want to be when you get a better life."