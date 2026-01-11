From apartheid-era township to top of the tree: Nqobani Mokoena's story

PAARL: Just about 25km North of Durban, KwaMashu township holds a historical significance in South Africa. It was established under apartheid to house relocated Black South Africans from Cato Manor. A neighbourhood that is steeped in history — the Mahatma Gandhi House is not too far — and houses close to 175,000 people (2011 census) who continue to struggle with poverty, unemployment, and crime.
For the last few weeks, the locality has been cherishing a rare moment of joy and success. One of their sons — Nqobani Mokoena — has turned into a symbol of hope not just for the locality but the whole country. Raised by a single mother, Princess Mokoena, with help from a joint family, the 19-year-old pacer has lit up the ongoing SA20 league for Paarl Royals.
It was not easy as a child growing up in KwaMashu. Princess worked as an assistant at private firm and struggled to make ends meet and at times supporting Nqobani’s cricketing dream too seemed impossible. Buying cricket gear was difficult. "My sisters were assisting me, and they were too expensive," Princess recalls. "Kids in the township don't focus on school, don't focus on their talent, and don't respect their family. It's a place that you don't want to be when you get a better life."
The teenager was scouted by Khalipha Cele, a former cricketer, who helped Nqobani go to Northwood School on a full sports scholarship. A South Africa U19 call-up followed before Nqobani was signed for 200K ZAR at the SA20 auction by Royals in the U23 category.
“I think it has brought light to the people, to his life,” says Princess. "In our township, if you take up soccer, you end up playing around the town. But cricket has helped him, has assisted him with school work and also getting to where he wants to be in future.”
For a country that is still recovering from the social disparities of apartheid, Nqobani is one of the many promising success stories in cricket. If Temba Bavuma, national captain, put Langa Township on the map, Nqobani has benefited from the U23 rule the SA20 has (teams should have at least two U23 or younger players in the squad). Only in its fourth year, just like the IPL in India, SA20 is making cricket a more viable career option for a youngsters in South Africa. Like his mother says, cricket has brought light to the people of KwaMashu.