I’m learning: Ganguly on his experience as head coach of Pretoria Capitals

PAARL: Donning multiple hats is not new to former India captain Sourav Ganguly. He has captained the national team, IPL franchises, mentored teams and has been Director of Cricket for JSW Sports. However, for the first time in his career, Ganguly is now head coach of a team — Pretoria Capitals in SA20.

And it has been a rollercoaster of a start for him and the Capitals in the ongoing season. After seven matches, Capitals have three wins, including the close finish against the Paarl Royals at Boland Park on Saturday. Speaking on the sidelines of the match in a select media interaction, Ganguly said he is still learning as a coach. “I am also learning. I may have played any number of matches, captained any number of matches, but this is different. I am coaching, and I am doing this to learn and understand,” he said.