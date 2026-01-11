WPL: Devine intervention behind Gujarat Giants' win in Navi Mumbai

CHENNAI: It was a day that belonged to Sophie Devine. First, she smashed a magnificent 95 off 42 balls to help Gujarat Giants post a competitive score against Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Later, she delivered with the ball when her team needed it the most by producing a spectacular last over that saw her pick up two big wickets and concede just two runs.

Thanks to opener Devine's 95, which included as many as eight maximums, Gujarat finished with a total of 209 in 20 overs. Even though Gujarat lost their way in the final overs, thanks to Nandani Sharma, who picked up a hat-trick in the 20th over, it was still a big total for Delhi to chase.

Lizelle Lee (86 off 54 balls) provided Delhi a bright start before Laura Wolvaardt took over. Wolvaardt kept the scoreboard ticking after Lee's dismissal and Delhi were well within sight of victory. Wolvaardt, towards the closing stages, hit all over the park to put the pressure on Gujarat. When Delhi scored 22 runs off the 19th over, it seemed like they were in pole position to emerge victors. They needed just seven off the last over. That's when Devine intervened to help Gujarat pull off a memorable four-run win.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants 209 in 20 ovs (Devine 95, Gardner 49; Nandani 5/33) bt Delhi Capitals 205/5 in 20 ovs (Lee 86, Wolvaardt 77; Devine 2/21).