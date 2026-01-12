Indian team management wants to groom me as an all-rounder: Harshit Rana

VADODARA: India head coach Gautam Gambhir has an affinity for all-rounders and fast bowler Harshit Rana has confirmed that the team management has asked him to work on improving his batting skills.

Rana played a vital role in India's four-wicket victory in the opening ODI against New Zealand here on Sunday, taking a couple of wickets at the top to derail the Kiwis' progress and chipped in with a vital 29 off 23 late in the chase.

Rana batted ahead of an injured Washington Sundar, who suffered from a side strain, putting his availability in doubt for the second ODI on Wednesday.

"The team management wants to groom me as an all-rounder and it is my task to keep working on it," Rana told reporters here.

"I am working on it in the nets as well, and it was a matter of confidence which KL (Rahul) bhai helped me with when I went in (to bat). I kept my focus on it and made the runs," he added.

With premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya not available for the ODI series, India's playing eleven featured both Ravindra Jadeja and Washington in the opening ODI, whereas the team combinations in other formats now regularly features more than one all-rounder.

Both Pandya and Shivam Dube played four games each in India's five-match T20I series against South Africa last month, whereas the playing elevens for the two-Test series which the hosts lost 0-2, featured at least three all-rounders each in both matches including Jadeja, Washington, Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy.