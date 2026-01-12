Rahul, India's Mr Dependable in the middle

CHENNAI: There were a few familiar, comforting sights for India during the course of their run-chase against New Zealand in the first ODI on Sunday. Rohit Sharma going over the top in the powerplay. Virat Kohli reminding the world about his amazing record while chasing targets. Shreyas Iyer's front-footed approach irrespective of the situation.

And, then, there was KL Rahul, whose quite rearguard took India home. It's been difficult to box Rahul in one position since he made his debut as an opener in 2016. Over the last decade, he has featured in every position from 1 till 7. As an opener, he did have trouble to pace his innings (strike rate of 79.7).

Even as the BCCI tried to find a permanent slot for him, the numbers told its own story. Whey they finally listened to the numbers, they could no longer ignore the evidence. In 26 innings as an opener or No. 3 from 2016 to 2022, his career strike rate of a shade below 80 was well below the average of the times. It suggested a clear problem.

But when he was initially crowbarred in the middle-order, he found a natural tempo. These days, his slot as a finisher at either No. 5 or No. 6 is pretty much set in stone. When his employer will sit down to start their final preparations for the World Cup in South Africa, Rahul will likely find a place there, irrespective of what they decide to do with the likes of Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, the players currently competing for a spot in said middle-order.

In the middle order, he becomes a different beast. Why's that the case? He's an outstanding white-ball player against spin through the middle overs both sides of the wicket. With spread out fields in the middle overs, he knows he has the shots in his arsenal to access different areas of the ground. One only needs to go back and watch a tape of his match-winning innings against Australia at the 2023 World Cup in Chennai. On a difficult, two-paced track, he showed different facets of his game.

When Rahul walked in after the fall of Jadeja's wicket on Sunday, the hosts were very well placed at 239/4. They needed 62 off 60 but it very quickly went downhill thanks to a couple of quiet overs apart from a wicket. But Rahul's experience meant he was always in control of the situation even if Harshit Rana was playing a bit of poker at the other end.

Once Rana's fun was cut short, Rahul assumed centrestage as he took down Kristian Clarke for 4, 4, 6 off consecutive deliveries to take India home with six balls to spare. He's well adept at rotating strike as well as find the boundaries in the death overs. He also ensures that when he remains not out, India often win the game.

Out of the 19 times India have won since the beginning of 2023 with Rahul as a middle-order batter, he has remained unbeaten 10 from 13 innings for an average of 177 and a strike rate of 85. The four times India have lost in this time period while chasing with Rahul as a middle-order batter, he averages 19.

The World Cup is still a 19 months away so the planning will still be at a preliminary stage and there could still be a vacancy at the top depending on what the BCCI does with Sharma. But the leadership group and top management will be advised to keep Rahul in the middle-order.