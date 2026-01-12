Threat low, ICC unlikely to accept Bangladesh's security concerns about T20 World Cup in India

NEW DELHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday indicated that it is unlikely to accept Bangladesh's demand for a change of venue for its T20 World Cup matches in India after an assessment report of the country's security concerns placed the threat perception at "low".

As per ICC sources, the world body's risk assessment report does not flag any specific or direct threat to the Bangladesh team if it participates in the tournament starting February 7.

It also contradicts claims made by Bangladesh sports ministry advisor Asif Nazrul that Mustafizur Rahman's inclusion in the team would contribute to the overall threat.

Bangladesh are due to play four league stage matches in India.

"It is important to clarify that the ICC's independent risk assessments, carried out by internationally recognised security experts, do not conclude that Bangladesh cannot play its scheduled matches in India," an ICC source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"The overall security risk for the tournament in India has been assessed as low to moderate, which is consistent with the profile of many major global sporting events," the source said.

According to the source, the assessment did not identify any direct threat even to the Bangladesh officials at any venue in India.