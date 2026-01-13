Alyssa Healy to bow out after India series, to captain Australia one last time at home

SYDNEY: Alyssa Healy, one of the finest cricketers to have played for Australia, will retire from international cricket following the home series against India in March.

The 35 year old will lead the Australian team one final time in the three ODIs and the one off women’s Test in Perth.

Healy will not be part of the T20Is against India as she will not be available for the T20 World Cup in the UK later this year.

"It's with mixed emotions that the upcoming India series will be my last for Australia," Healy, one of the most destructive batters in the women’s game, said in a statement.

"I'm still passionate about playing for Australia but I've somewhat lost that competitive edge that's kept me driven since the start, so the time feels right to call it a day.

"Knowing I won't be going to the T20 World Cup this year and the limited preparation time the team has, I won't be part of the T20s against India, but I'm excited to have the opportunity to finish my career and captain the ODI and Test side at home against India — one of the biggest series on the calendar for us."

Healy has played an integral role in Australia’s domination over the past decade.

Having won eight world titles, six in the T20 format and two in one day cricket, losing the semi final to the eventual winners in the ODI World Cup last year was a disappointing outcome for Healy and her team.

The wicket keeper batter has represented Australia in 10 Tests, 123 ODIs and 162 T20 Internationals.

She has scored 489 Test runs at an average of 30.56, 3,563 ODI runs at 35.98 with seven hundreds, and 3,054 runs at 25.45 with one century in T20Is.

"I'll genuinely miss my teammates, singing the team song and walking out to open the batting for Australia.