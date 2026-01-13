Harmanpreet, Carey power Mumbai's big chase against Gujarat

NAVI: Harmanpreet Kaur produced a superb batting display to lead Mumbai Indians to a seven-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League on Tuesday, completing the highest successful run chase in the tournament’s history.

Asked to bat first, Gujarat Giants posted a strong 192 for five, riding on a late surge by Georgia Wareham and Bharti Fulmali. Wareham remained unbeaten on 43 off 33 balls, hitting four fours and a six, while Fulmali smashed 36 not out off just 15 deliveries with three sixes and three fours. The pair added vital runs at the end, collecting 49 runs in the last three overs to give Gujarat a competitive total.

Earlier, Gujarat got off to a steady start after Mumbai wicketkeeper Gunalan Kamalini dropped Beth Mooney in the opening over. Mooney capitalised on the chance and struck Hayley Matthews for consecutive boundaries. After Sophie Devine was dismissed early, Mooney and Kanika Ahuja took charge during the powerplay. Ahuja scored a quick 35, while Mooney made 33 before being caught and bowled by Amelia Kerr. Gujarat were later slowed down by wickets in the middle overs before the late hitting lifted them to 192.

Chasing the stiff target, Mumbai suffered an early setback, losing both openers inside the powerplay to slip to 37 for two. Harmanpreet then steadied the innings and counter-attacked with confidence. She brought up her half-century off just 33 balls, her 10th in the WPL, and also crossed 1,000 runs in the league to become the first Indian batter to reach the milestone.

Harmanpreet found strong support from Amanjot Kaur, who played an attacking knock of 40 off 26 balls, striking seven fours. The pair added 72 runs in quick time to put Mumbai back on track. After Amanjot was dismissed, Harmanpreet was joined by Nicola Carey, who ensured there were no further hiccups.

Carey remained unbeaten on 37 off 22 balls, hitting six fours, as she and Harmanpreet added an unbroken 84-run partnership. Harmanpreet finished on 71 not out off 43 balls, with seven fours and two sixes, as Mumbai reached 193 for three in 19.2 overs, winning with four balls to spare.

The defeat was Gujarat Giants’ first of the season, while the win strengthened Mumbai Indians’ position in the race for the playoffs.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants: 192/5 in 20 overs (Georgia Wareham 43, Bharti Fulmali 36).

Mumbai Indians: 193/3 in 19.2 overs (Amanjot Kaur 40, Harmanpreet Kaur not out 71).