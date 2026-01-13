Harmanpreet takes Mumbai Indians home against Gujarat

Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten 43-ball 71 was the perfect platform for Mumbai Indians' last over win over Gujarat Giants in their Women's Premier League encounter on Tuesday. Chasing 193 at the DY Patil Stadium, they lost two wickets inside the first five overs but Amanjot Kaur and Harmanpreet got to work as their repair job put the hosts on their way. Once Amanjot was dismissed, the skipper, in the company of Nicola Carey took the side home.

It was an exhibition of clean ball-striking from the Indian captain which caught the eye after Gujarat had posted 192. Most of their batters got off to quick starts but the big score was missing and it was what prevented them from making a truly big score on the night. In fact, it was Bharti Fulmali's 15-ball 36 which took them beyond the 190 mark as the hosts erred at the death. But it didn't matter as Harmanpreet, back at the scene of her biggest triumph, formed two big stands to take the side home.

This is Gujarat's first loss of the tournament and the table now has three teams on four points each. On Wednesday, Delhi Capitals and Uttar Pradesh Warriorz — the two remaining pointless teams in the tournament — go head to head.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants 192/5 in 20 ovs (Mooney 33, Ahuja 35, Wareham 43 n.o, Fulmali 36 n.o) lost to Mumbai Indians 193/3 in 19.3 ovs (Amanjot 40, Harmanpreet 71, Carey 38 n.o).