Daryl's day out: Mitchell notches 8th ODI ton in big win for Kiwis

CHENNAI: DARYL Mitchell, who loves playing in and against India, helped New Zealand level the series with a classy, unbeaten 100 in the second ODI of the three-match series. India, asked to bat on a tricky surface, took their time to get going before setting a target of 285. Mitchell, whose game against spin is one of the best in the business across formats, took a liking to both of India's frontline spinners.

In the end, the No. 4s unbeaten 131 (11x4, 2x6) helped the Kiwis over the line at Rajkot with 15 balls and seven wickets to spare. Credit must also go to two of his partners during the run-chase. Firstly, Will Young, who was outstanding during last year's Test series in India, was composed during his 98-ball 87. The thing with Young is that there is total clarity in his methods against spin and he marries conviction with belief. His 162 run stand with Mitchell was broken by Kuldeep Yadav but the wristspinner had a rare off night on a surface where spin was negligible.

But Glenn Phillips, a very busy cricketer at the best of times, came and ensured there would be no further hiccups with his very unique style of boundary hitting coupled with running between the wickets. However, the architect of the chase was Mitchell, especially the way he handled the spinners. Granted both Ravindra Jadeja and Yadav struggled to get a tune off the strip but overseas batters need to identify that and have the capacity to utilise that to their advantage. And the 34-year-old did just that. What worked for him — what has always worked for him — is that he trusts his defence but also knows he has multiple hitting options. The sweep, the paddle behind the stumps, pumping down the ground as well as finding gaps on the off side.