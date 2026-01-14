ICC U19 World Cup: Young guns aim for glory

Favourites India seek good start

Coming into the tournament, the star-studded Indian team have beaten South Africa U19 in SA and that should give them a confidence boost. Led by Ayush Mhatre, the five-time winners have a dynamic batting line-up which starts with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the top. The likes of Aaron George and Vihaan Malhotra also add to the strengths of the lineup.

Eyes on Mhatre, Sooryavanshi

While there are promising talents from top to bottom like RS Ambrish, D Deepesh etc., all eyes will be on skipper Ayush and opener Vaibhav. Having already made their marks in the IPL last year against world-class bowlers, the duo will be expected to perform better than the rest. Though India do not rely entirely on them, Ayush and Vaibhav could light up the tournament for the Blues.

Tournament format

As many as 16 teams, split into four groups, are taking part in the U19 50-over World Cup, played in Zimbabwe and Namibia. Top three teams from each group will move to Super six stage. The fourth-placed teams in each will move to a placement match. Top four teams from Super Six will qualify for the semifinals.