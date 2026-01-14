Rajkot ODI: Rahul's unbeaten 112 lifts India to 284/7 against New Zealand on sluggish surface

RAJKOT: KL Rahul held a faltering innings together on a sluggish surface with a gutsy hundred, guiding India to 284/7 in the second ODI against New Zealand here on Wednesday.

Rahul produced a gritty unbeaten 112 off 92 balls which included 11 fours and two sixes, forging vital partnerships in the second half and snatching control from the Kiwis who had ran through India's formidable batting line-up earlier.

New Zealand had seized control with discipline and some stroke of luck as India had slipped from 99 for one to 118 for four before the halfway mark, leaving Rahul and others with the task to rebuild on a track that remained tricky for batters due to its lack of pace and occasional low bounce.

The other major contribution came from captain Shubman Gill (56 off 53), who collected his second half-century in as many games.

With the Kiwi fast bowlers dominating the early exchanges by maintaining tight line and lengths, it took as many as 11 balls for Rohit Sharma (24) to get off the mark with a single.

A lofted drive over covers was the highlight as Rohit seemed to be picking up pace, but for the second time in as many matches, he fell looking to clear the ropes with his bat twisting at the time of connection.

The only difference was while he was caught at mid on going inside-out in the first ODI, here, the ball went to the man at deep cover who took a sitter off Kristian Clarke (3/56).

A mishit each proved to be costly for the Indian leadership pair of Gill and Shreyas Iyer (8).