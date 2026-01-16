RCB propose AI-powered cameras in M Chinnaswamy Stadium

BENGALURU: In a bid to effectively control crowds at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the city during matches, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday proposed installation of 300 to 350 AI enabled cameras to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

The advanced surveillance technology will empower the KSCA and law enforcement agencies to efficiently manage crowd movement, ensure disciplined queueing, monitor unauthorised access through real-time tracking of entries and exits, and significantly enhance overall fan safety.

Its real-time AI video analytics capability enables early detection of incidents such as violence, unauthorised access and intrusion, facilitating swift and effective law-enforcement response. RCB will bear a one-time cost of around Rs 4.5 crore rupees for this initiative.