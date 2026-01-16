RCB proposes installation of AI-enabled cameras at Chinnaswamy for crowd management

BENGALURU: Desperate to ensure that IPL matches are not taken away from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise has proposed the installation of 300-350 AI-enabled cameras at the venue and offered to bear the estimated cost of Rs 4.50 crore for this crowd management initiative.

RCB has made the proposal in an official communication to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

"RCB has proposed the installation of 300 to 350 AI-enabled cameras at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB has further committed to bearing the entire one-time cost of this initiative, estimated at approximately Rs 4.5 crore," the franchise said in a release.

"The advanced surveillance technology will empower the KSCA and law enforcement agencies to efficiently manage crowd movement, ensure disciplined queueing, monitor unauthorised access through real-time tracking of entries and exits, and significantly enhance overall fan safety," the franchise added.

All cricket was halted at the Chinnaswamy after 11 fans were killed in a stampede outside the venue during RCB's IPL trophy celebrations last year.

A state government-constituted task force is scheduled to submit its report on Saturday after monitoring the safety enhancement work currently in progress at the stadium premises.

The investigation had blamed the lack of crowd management measures for the deadly stampede on June 4 when lakhs thronged the venue to take part in RCB's celebrations.

It had held RCB responsible for the chaos, saying the franchise encouraged fans to come out in numbers despite not having necessary clearances from civic and law enforcement agencies.