SA20: What has gone wrong in MICT's season?

CHENNAI: Two wins in eight matches (Two washouts) — this is the current record defending champions MI Cape Town (MICT) has to show for this SA20 season. With play-off positions still up for grabs, the next two games for MICT will be virtual knockouts.

On paper, they looked the best team before the season began, despite losing Dewald Brevis. He was signed for a record fee (16.5 million rand) in the auction last year by Pretoria Capitals (PC). However, things have not gone their way this season.

Former Proteas wicketkeeper and SA20 Ambassador Mark Boucher also was taken aback with the form, and felt that the middle-order misfiring may be the reason behind the dismal season. "I think their poor performances hurt them quite a bit," Boucher said in a virtual interaction facilitated by SA20. "Up front, Ryan Rickleton's done well. I see (Rassie) van der Dussen has performed at certain times. But I think it's just the middle order that they've really struggled with. It's difficult to put your finger on what's gone wrong. Maybe one or two players are just out of form and that happens. Unfortunately in T20 cricket, there's no place to hide. If you don't hit form at the start of the competition, It's always going to be tough to put it back," he explained.