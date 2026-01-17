Bangladesh wants to play in Sri Lanka, requests ICC to swap group

CHENNAI: After another day of discussion in Dhaka, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to swap group that would allow them to play in Sri Lanka. The BCB apparently has been quiet adamant that it would not play in India because of security concerns to their players and fans, and as reported by this newspaper on Wednesday, is more inclined towards playing in Sri Lanka.

The BCB had suggested that they should be moved form Group C where they have to play West Indies, Italy, England and Nepal to Group B in place of Ireland. Group B also includes hosts Sri Lanka, Australia, Oman and Zimbabwe. It needs to be seen if the ICC agrees to such a request, especially with Cricket Ireland saying that the global cricketing body has given them definite assurances of playing in Sri Lanka.

The BCB had a meeting with two-member ICC delegate -- Gaurav Saxena, General Manager, Events and Corporate Communications, and Andrew Ephgrave, General Manager, Integrity Unit -- in Dhaka on Saturday. Ephgrave has attended the meeting in person while Saxena virtually as he did not get a visa on time. "During the discussions, the BCB reiterated its formal request to the ICC to relocate Bangladesh’s matches to Sri Lanka. The Board also shared the Bangladesh Government’s views and concerns on safety and security of the team, Bangladeshi fans, media and other stakeholders," said BCB in a statement.

"The discussions were conducted in a constructive, cordial and professional manner, with all parties engaging openly on the relevant issues. Among other points, the possibility of moving Bangladesh to a different group as a means of facilitating the matter with minimum logistical adjustments was discussed," said BCB. Bangladesh play their first match against the West Indies on February 7 in Kolkata. They play three games in Kolkata and one in Mumbai.