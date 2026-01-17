K'taka government grants permission to host int'l & IPL matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State government has granted permission to host international and IPL matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, according to a statement released by the Karnataka State Cricket Association on Saturday.

The statement signed by spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya, said that the permission is subject to compliance with specific terms and conditions prescribed by the state government and the concerned authorities.

"KSCA is confident of fulfilling all the stipulated conditions. The Association has already presented a detailed compliance roadmap before the Expert Review Committee and remains fully committed to implementing all safety, security, and crowd-management measures in letter and spirit," read the statement.

This comes a month after former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad took over as president of the KSCA. A press conference headed by Prasad is expected to take place in the upcoming days, to explain the details and outline the future course of action.