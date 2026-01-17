One wicket will bring Jadeja back to his best: India pacer Mohammed Siraj

INDORE: India pacer Mohammed Siraj on Saturday backed senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to rediscover his rhythm quickly, insisting that it would only take one wicket for the left-arm spinner to return to his best in the series-deciding third ODI against New Zealand here on Sunday.

Jadeja went wicketless in the first two ODIs against New Zealand (0/44 and 0/56) in the ongoing series and could scalp only one batter in the preceding three-match series against South Africa at home.

"I don't think there is any concern about Jadeja's form. It is a matter of just one wicket. Once you get that breakthrough, you will see a different bowler altogether," Siraj said at the pre-match press conference.

Despite recent lean returns, Jadeja's overall ODI record remains valuable, with nearly 2,900 runs at just over 32 and 232 wickets across 209 matches.

Siraj underlined that the bowling unit remained confident despite being put under pressure in the second ODI, where missed chances allowed New Zealand to level the three-match series.

"We played very well in both matches. In the first ODI, our bowling and batting were very good. In the second match, even after losing early wickets, KL Rahul batted well and Nitish Reddy also contributed," he said.

Reflecting on Daryl Mitchell's match-winning knock, Siraj felt India had their chances.

"There was an opportunity. When the catch dropped, if we had taken that chance, the result could have been different. World-class batters don't give you many opportunities, and when they get one, they make you pay," he said.

Asked why Mitchell has consistently troubled India, Siraj said the bowlers had clear plans but execution at crucial moments was lacking.