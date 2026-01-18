India wins toss and opts to bowl against New Zealand in series-deciding third ODI

INDORE: India captain Shubman Gill won the coin toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand in the third and final one-day cricket international on Sunday.

India won the first ODI in Vadodara by four wickets before New Zealand leveled the three-match series with a seven-wicket victory at Rajkot on Wednesday.

India has made one change with left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh coming into the side for Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand has fielded an unchanged side.

The Black Caps are hoping to win its first ODI bilateral series on Indian soil. The visitors have previously lost all seven encounters here against India.

The pitch at the Holkar Stadium is perfect for batting and a tall score should be in order. Evening dew and short boundaries should favor the chasing side.