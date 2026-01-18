Kohli’s 85th international century goes in vain as New Zealand clinch first ODI series win in India

Virat Kohli’s record-extending 85th international century and his 54th in ODIs could not prevent India from losing the series as New Zealand sealed the third and final match by 41 runs in Indore on Sunday, registering their first-ever bilateral ODI series victory on Indian soil.

Kuldeep Yadav was run out in the final moments of the chase, bringing the game to an end in New Zealand’s favour. The Black Caps, who had never won an ODI series in India in seven previous attempts, closed the three-match contest 2-1.

Chasing 338, India were rocked early as Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul fell cheaply. Kohli then stitched together an 88-run partnership with Nitish Kumar Reddy to revive the hosts. Reddy fell for 53, but Kohli carried on to register yet another landmark hundred.

“Cometh the hour, cometh the man! The chase master has scored yet another hundred for India. It is the 85th international century for Virat Kohli, and his record-extending 54th in ODIs. Kohli has scored his 7th hundred against New Zealand, the most by any batter against the side in ODIs.”

However, the target proved too steep, and India eventually folded, falling short by 41 runs.

Earlier, centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips powered New Zealand to 337 for eight. Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana took three wickets each, but the visitors recovered from 58 for three through a commanding 219-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Mitchell struck his second consecutive century of the series, making 137 off 131 balls with 15 fours and three sixes, while Phillips hit nine fours and three sixes to score 106 off 88 balls. Towards the end, skipper Michael Bracewell added an unbeaten 28 off 18 balls with three sixes and a four.

While Arshdeep returned figures of 3/63 from his full quota, Rana was expensive, conceding 84 runs from 10 overs for his three wickets.

Mitchell was named both Player of the Match and Player of the Series after finishing as the top-scorer with 352 runs from three matches at an average of 176.