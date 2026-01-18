Kohli’s 85th international century keeps India alive in 338-run chase against New Zealand in Indore

Virat Kohli’s 85th international century anchored India’s pursuit of a daunting 338-run target against New Zealand in the series-deciding third ODI in Indore on Sunday, after the hosts slipped to six down early in the chase.
Virat Kohli rose to the occasion with yet another match-defining hundred, bringing up his 85th international century and a record-extending 54th in ODIs, while also registering his seventh hundred against New Zealand, the most by any batter against the side in the format.
India were rocked early as Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul departed in quick succession. Kohli then rebuilt the innings with Nitish Kumar Reddy, the pair adding 88 runs to haul the hosts back into the contest. Reddy fell for 53, leaving Kohli and Harshit Rana to carry the chase forward with India six down.
Earlier, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana claimed three wickets each, but centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips powered New Zealand to 337 for eight.
Mitchell struck his second consecutive century of the series, making 137 off 131 balls with 15 fours and three sixes, while Phillips smashed 106 off 88 deliveries, laced with nine fours and three sixes.
The pair revived New Zealand with a 219-run stand for the fourth wicket after the visitors had slumped to 58 for three, with Arshdeep picking up two wickets with the new ball.
Arshdeep returned figures of 3/63 from his full quota of overs, while Rana was expensive, conceding 84 runs from his 10 overs for three wickets.
Towards the end, skipper Michael Bracewell chipped in with an unbeaten 28 off 18 balls, striking three sixes and a four.
Earlier, India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first.
India had won the opening ODI in Vadodara by four wickets before New Zealand levelled the three-match series with a seven-wicket victory in Rajkot on Wednesday.
India made one change, bringing in Arshdeep for Prasidh Krishna, while New Zealand fielded an unchanged side.
The Black Caps are hoping to win their first bilateral ODI series on Indian soil, having lost all seven previous such contests in the country.
Meanwhile, batter Shreyas Iyer and wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi have been added to India’s Twenty20 squad for the ensuing five-match series starting January 21 in Nagpur. They replace the injured Tilak Verma and Washington Sundar, respectively.
Line-ups:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay, Michael Bracewell (captain), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Kristian Clarke, Jayden Lennox