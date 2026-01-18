Kohli’s 85th international century keeps India alive in 338-run chase against New Zealand in Indore

Virat Kohli’s 85th international century anchored India’s pursuit of a daunting 338-run target against New Zealand in the series-deciding third ODI in Indore on Sunday, after the hosts slipped to six down early in the chase.

Virat Kohli rose to the occasion with yet another match-defining hundred, bringing up his 85th international century and a record-extending 54th in ODIs, while also registering his seventh hundred against New Zealand, the most by any batter against the side in the format.

India were rocked early as Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul departed in quick succession. Kohli then rebuilt the innings with Nitish Kumar Reddy, the pair adding 88 runs to haul the hosts back into the contest. Reddy fell for 53, leaving Kohli and Harshit Rana to carry the chase forward with India six down.

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana claimed three wickets each, but centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips powered New Zealand to 337 for eight.

Mitchell struck his second consecutive century of the series, making 137 off 131 balls with 15 fours and three sixes, while Phillips smashed 106 off 88 deliveries, laced with nine fours and three sixes.