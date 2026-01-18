New Zealand set India 338-run target in series-deciding third ODI

Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana took three wickets each but centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips took New Zealand to 337 for eight against India in the third and final ODI here on Sunday.
Mitchell struck his second consecutive century of the series to make 137 off 131 balls with 15 fours and three sixes, while Phillips hit nine fours and three sixes to score 106 off only 88 balls.
The two revived New Zealand with a 219-run stand for the fourth wicket after the Kiwis had slumped to 58 for three, with Arshdeep taking two wickets upfront.
While Arshdeep returned 3/63 from his full quota of overs, Rana was expensive, giving away 84 runs from his 10 overs for three wickets.
Towards the end, skipper Michael Bracewell hit an 18-ball 28 not out with three sixes and a four.
Earlier, India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first.
India won the first ODI in Vadodara by four wickets before New Zealand leveled the three-match series with a seven-wicket victory at Rajkot on Wednesday.
India made one change with Arshdeep coming into the side for Prasidh Krishna, while, New Zealand fielded an unchanged side.
The Black Caps are hoping to win its first ODI bilateral series on Indian soil. The visitors have previously lost all seven encounters here against India.
Meanwhile, batter Shreyas Iyer and wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi have been added to India’s Twenty20 squad for the ensuing five-match series starting January 21 in Nagpur. They come in for the injured Tilak Verma and Washington Sundar, respectively.
Lineups:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay, Michael Bracewell (captain), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Kristian Clarke, Jayden Lennox
(With inputs from PTI, Associated Press)