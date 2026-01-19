Naik’s maiden WPL fifty powers RCB into knockouts with fifth straight win

VADODARA: Gautami Naik struck a fine half-century to steer Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a commanding 61-run win over Gujarat Giants on Monday, ensuring a top-three finish in the Women’s Premier League and making RCB the first team to book a knockout berth.
Unbeaten so far, RCB registered their fifth straight win in the tournament.
Sent in to bat, the table-toppers did not have the best of starts, losing Grace Harris and Georgia Voll inside the second over with the scoreboard reading just nine. Naik then held the innings together to take RCB to a respectable 178 for six.
Skipper Smriti Mandhana (26 off 23 balls) and Naik joined hands to stitch together 60 runs for the third wicket and stabilise the innings. The partnership was cut short by Ashleigh Gardner, who trapped Mandhana plumb in front following a successful review.
Naik (73 off 55 balls, 7x4s, 1x6) then combined with Richa Ghosh (27 off 20 balls) in a 69-run stand for the fourth wicket to push RCB forward. While Naik was the dominant player in the partnership, Ghosh used her long handle to great effect, smashing three sixes to compile her runs.
Naik’s knock ended in the 18th over when she was bowled by Gardner. Radha Yadav (17 off eight balls) played a short cameo towards the end to propel RCB to the total.
Chasing 179, Gujarat Giants never got their act together from the word go, losing four wickets for 34 by the seventh over. Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma and Kanika Ahuja departed early, while Kashvee Gautam and Georgia Wareham also failed to make an impact.
Skipper Ashleigh Gardner (54 off 43 balls) and Bharti Fulmali (14) tried to resurrect the innings, but their effort fell short. Gardner struck five boundaries and a six during her knock, but it was not enough as GG finished on 117 for eight.
Right-arm medium pacer Sayali Satghare continued her fine form and emerged as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/21. She was ably supported by Nadine de Klerk (2/17).