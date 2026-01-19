Naik’s maiden WPL fifty powers RCB into knockouts with fifth straight win

VADODARA: Gautami Naik struck a fine half-century to steer Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a commanding 61-run win over Gujarat Giants on Monday, ensuring a top-three finish in the Women’s Premier League and making RCB the first team to book a knockout berth.

Unbeaten so far, RCB registered their fifth straight win in the tournament.

Sent in to bat, the table-toppers did not have the best of starts, losing Grace Harris and Georgia Voll inside the second over with the scoreboard reading just nine. Naik then held the innings together to take RCB to a respectable 178 for six.

Skipper Smriti Mandhana (26 off 23 balls) and Naik joined hands to stitch together 60 runs for the third wicket and stabilise the innings. The partnership was cut short by Ashleigh Gardner, who trapped Mandhana plumb in front following a successful review.