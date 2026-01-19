Push your limits early, relax later: Rishabh Pant tells youngsters

MUMBAI: India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Monday urged youngsters to push their limits at the start of their careers, saying there would be time later in life to relax and slow down.

Pant said it was important to be “mad” about one’s goal in the early years, as youth offers the time and energy to recover and grow. He added that he had always played with the singular dream of winning matches for India.

Pant said a major change in his approach towards life and cricket came during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he became more serious.

“I lost my father when I was very young but at the same time it teaches you to take responsibility in a positive way,” Pant, who was appointed as SBI Life’s brand ambassador along with Ravindra Jadeja as Jolly and Polly, said here on Monday.

“That made me really strong but one major part of getting serious came after the COVID-19 (pandemic)… when you are playing as a youngster, you are not really thinking about your financials and you are only focusing on playing cricket."