Jemimah Rodrigues, Lizelle Lee take Delhi Capitals across the line

CHENNAI: Skipper Jemimah Rodrigues (51 n.o) and Marizanne Kapp (10 n.o off 6 balls) held their nerve to secure a crucial seven-wicket win for Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League on Tuesday.

Chasing 155, DC got off to a good start with Shafali Verma and Lizelle Lee putting their foot on the accelerator. Verma started off with a gorgeous drive through extra cover off Shabnim Ismail on the very first ball. And Lee got going against Nicola Carey. The two explosive batters did not leave anything to chance in what was a important game for DC. They smashed 57 runs in the powerplay without losing any wicket but Amanjot slowed things down.

And it paid off with G Kamalini's replacement Vaishnavi Sharma cleaning up Verma. Lee held the innings together after that as she took DC 83/1 in 10.2 overs. Set for a big score, Lee was adjudged stumped in a marginal decision for 46 from 28 balls. Laura Wolvaardt succumed to an unfortunate run out at non-striker end, leaving the chase to skipper Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp.