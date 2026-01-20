T20Is against India perfect prep for World Cup: New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson said the five-match T20I series against India, beginning on Wednesday, offers a perfect preparation opportunity for his side ahead of next month's T20 World Cup.

Buoyed with their recent 2-1 ODI series win against India, New Zealand will take on the World Cup co-hosts in the first T20I at Nagpur.

"It's literally perfect prep," Ferguson, who is set to join the Kiwi camp in India, told reporters before his departure.

"I know they're not the grounds potentially we'll play, but just the experience at the time, whether there's dew factor, whether there's condition factor, it's nice to get on the turf and have such a decent build-up into the World Cup.

"India is one of the top teams in the world, and in their own conditions are world-class. Much like the one-day series, the boys will play hard," he added.

Ferguson, who is in Punjab Kings' roster for IPL 2026, said he has been bowling full tilt for the last week after suffering a calf injury earlier this month during an ILT20 match in the UAE.

He is also set to take a short paternity break during the T20 World Cup as February 20 is the expected date for his child's birth.

"It's not been officially released yet, but it looks like we're tracking all well to definitely be involved in the series (against India)," he said.