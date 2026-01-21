ETPL to open new frontiers for cricket in Europe: Steve Waugh

NAGPUR: Steve Waugh has dabbled in business ventures in the two decades since calling time on his international career, but owning a franchise in the European T20 Premier League is a "challenge" the former Australia captain has embraced, with a larger mission of expanding cricket's footprint across the continent.

The inaugural ETPL marks a significant step for the game in a region long considered underdeveloped in cricketing terms.

The league will have active involvement from the cricket boards of Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands, while its ownership group features a mix of global sporting names, including legendary Australian hockey Olympian Jamie Dwyer, former New Zealand seamer Kyle Mills and flamboyant Australian batter Glenn Maxwell.

For Waugh, who owns the Amsterdam Flames franchise, the decision to get involved was both strategic and deeply personal.

"To me, Europe is the last frontier of cricket, and that's why I'm involved," Waugh told PTI in an exclusive interaction.

"Yes, it was a fairly straightforward decision to get involved in the European T20."

"From a business perspective, I've actually been involved in business for the last 25 years since I retired.

"I didn't really go down the traditional cricket pathway The former skipper explained that his post-retirement journey has revolved around independent ventures rather than formal roles within cricket administration.

"I've been focused on my own ventures, including selling and writing books. This is a great challenge for me. It's a bit of a change from what I've been doing, but I've been looking for a reason to get back into cricket," he added.