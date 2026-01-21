I back my instincts, timing over range-hitting: Abhishek Sharma after match-winning knock

NAGPUR: Dashing opener Abhishek Sharma said he does not believe in range-hitting and instead backs his instincts and timing, stressing the importance of adapting to conditions after playing a decisive role in India’s opening T20I win against New Zealand here on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old smashed a blistering 35-ball 84, laced with eight sixes and five boundaries, as India posted a formidable 238 for seven and went on to register a 48-run victory in the series opener.

“We had a plan from day one and are just following it. I’ve figured out if you want to hit all balls or strike at 200, you have to carry intent. All teams have a plan for me. It’s about my preparation. I’m going to back my instinct,” said Abhishek, who was named Player of the Match, at the post-match presentation.

“I don’t feel my role is high-risk, wouldn’t say this is my comfort zone. But I’ve been practising to go big in the first six. I never do range-hitting. I’m more of a timing batter. I need to watch the ball and get used to the conditions. For it, I plan in my net session. I feel, if you watch your batting videos, you get an idea of where the bowler bowls to you.”

India captain Suryakumar Yadav lauded Abhishek’s preparation and conduct, saying the opener was reaping the rewards of consistent work away from the spotlight.

“The way he prepares, I mean, it’s not just how he bats in the games, but the way he prepares himself, the way he carries himself, when he’s in the hotel, in the team bus. I think all those things, small small things, reflect on the ground and he is enjoying the fruits of that.”

Suryakumar also praised his batting unit for responding well after early setbacks.

“I think it’s always good when we get those numbers on the board, and if there’s a little bit of dew on the board, I think that’s a big positive. And the way we batted, even after we were put under pressure in the powerplay, we were 25-2, and then we took the game till the 15th over, and then we never stopped, all the batters.”