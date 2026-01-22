Devine’s all-round show powers Gujarat Giants to 45-run win over UP Warriorz

VADODARA: Sophie Devine starred with both bat and ball as Gujarat Giants snapped a three-match losing streak with a comprehensive 45-run victory over UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League here on Thursday.

Devine’s composed unbeaten half-century, followed by a disciplined collective bowling effort, helped Gujarat defend a modest total of 153 for 8 and bowl out UP Warriorz for 108 in 17.3 overs, lifting the Giants to second place on the table behind already-qualified Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Returning to form after a lean run, Devine anchored the Gujarat innings with a calm 50 not out, guiding her side out of early trouble after UP Warriorz opted to bowl.

Gujarat then delivered a clinical bowling performance, led by veteran left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad, who returned figures of 3 for 16 in her comeback match. Devine capped a fine all-round display with 2 for 16 in 3.3 overs, while Renuka Singh chipped in with 2 for 20.

Chasing 154, UP Warriorz never found momentum as early setbacks derailed the innings. Kiran Navgire’s struggles continued when she overbalanced and was stumped off a wide in the opening over for a golden duck.

Skipper Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield attempted to rebuild, but Lanning fell for 14 in unfortunate fashion, stumped after the ball deflected onto the stumps, leaving the hosts rattled inside the powerplay.