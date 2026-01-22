Devine’s all-round show powers Gujarat Giants to 45-run win over UP Warriorz

VADODARA: Sophie Devine starred with both bat and ball as Gujarat Giants snapped a three-match losing streak with a comprehensive 45-run victory over UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League here on Thursday.
Devine’s composed unbeaten half-century, followed by a disciplined collective bowling effort, helped Gujarat defend a modest total of 153 for 8 and bowl out UP Warriorz for 108 in 17.3 overs, lifting the Giants to second place on the table behind already-qualified Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Returning to form after a lean run, Devine anchored the Gujarat innings with a calm 50 not out, guiding her side out of early trouble after UP Warriorz opted to bowl.
Gujarat then delivered a clinical bowling performance, led by veteran left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad, who returned figures of 3 for 16 in her comeback match. Devine capped a fine all-round display with 2 for 16 in 3.3 overs, while Renuka Singh chipped in with 2 for 20.
Chasing 154, UP Warriorz never found momentum as early setbacks derailed the innings. Kiran Navgire’s struggles continued when she overbalanced and was stumped off a wide in the opening over for a golden duck.
Skipper Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield attempted to rebuild, but Lanning fell for 14 in unfortunate fashion, stumped after the ball deflected onto the stumps, leaving the hosts rattled inside the powerplay.
Gujarat captain Ashleigh Gardner then broke the stand by dismissing Litchfield for 32, while Harleen Deol endured another difficult outing, managing a scratchy 12-ball 3.
Gayakwad turned the match decisively, removing Deepti Sharma early in her spell and striking three times in quick succession as UP Warriorz slumped to 93 for 7. Devine then dismissed her New Zealand teammate Sophie Ecclestone to all but seal the contest, with UP sliding to 94 for 8 inside 16 overs.
Earlier, Devine had steadied Gujarat’s innings under pressure. Coming into the match after three successive single-digit scores, including a duck in the previous game, the New Zealand veteran made the most of her opportunities. She remained unbeaten on 50 off 42 balls, striking three sixes and two fours to hold the innings together.
Devine survived an early run-out chance and was later dropped on 35 off a no-ball, capitalising by smashing two sixes off Shikha Pandey in the final over to push Gujarat past the 150 mark, although they still finished around 20 runs short of what their brisk start had promised.
Gujarat had raced at over nine runs an over in the powerplay, but the UP Warriorz attack clawed back control through the middle overs. Pacer Kranti Goud impressed with the new ball, returning 2 for 18 with disciplined lines and lengths, including the wicket of Danni Wyatt-Hodge for 14.
Sophie Ecclestone applied the brakes early, conceding just three runs in her opening over, while Lanning rotated her spin options effectively. Deepti Sharma, Ecclestone, Chloe Tryon and Asha Sobhana choked the run flow during the middle phase.
Deepti cleaned up Gardner for 5, and Ecclestone brought an end to Beth Mooney’s steady knock of 38 off 34 balls. Tryon then dismissed Kanika Ahuja for 6 as pressure mounted, with Gujarat failing to hit a boundary between the 13th and 16th overs as wickets fell at regular intervals.
Despite reaching 52 for 2 in the powerplay, Gujarat struggled to maintain momentum before Devine’s late surge ensured a competitive total, which proved more than enough on the night.