Don't want to bother about things I can't control: Arshdeep on in-and-out India T20I stint

Arshdeep, who has 111 wickets in 73 T20 Internationals and remains India's most prolific wicket-taker in the shortest format, has often been sacrificed for team combination in recent months and this particular trend has drawn attention since Gambhir assumed charge in July 2024.

In 2025, Arshdeep featured in 13 of the 21 T20Is played by India and was notably benched for a better part of the Asia Cup despite his impressive record.

On a more serious note, the 26-year-old underlined his professional approach towards selection and readiness.

"My job is to remain ready and whenever team wants me to bowl in any format with new or old ball, I can give my best. My aim is to enjoy the journey, remain in present and focus on the controllable. What is not in my control (selection), I shouldn't be bothered about it," he said.

Arshdeep also spoke about adapting to different match conditions and the challenge of bowling on placid tracks.

"When you find a good batting pitch, you have a prayer on your lips, 'Please God save me today'. The plans are chalked out at the team meetings and on the game day, our job is to execute that plan. If you stick to your plans and execute them properly, more often than not, you get results," he explained.

"We need to know what works on a particular strip against a specific batter. In the end, you should be satisfied about your strategy and if it doesn't work, you get to know it when there is a change of plan in the next match."