Explainer: RCB's sale and what Poonawaala's social media post means?

THE 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season will begin in two months or so. Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions but there's still no clarity on whether they would be able to play their games at home.

Off the field, between now and then, there promises to be developments. A look...

What are the developments you talk about?

The most significant one yet happened on Thursday when Adar Poonawalla, the vaccine giant and the face behind the Pune-headquartered Serum Institute of India, made his intentions clear of bidding for outright ownership of RCB. It follows months of speculation when Poonawalla was among a handful of businssmen to say they were interested in owning the league's most valuable franchise. While the franchise, one of the eight founding members, is very profitable, Diageo, the current owners, would be seeking well over $1.5bn. At that price point, Poonawalla and the others (they include Nikhil Kamath, Adani as well as JSW) will have to wonder if what they are getting is worth the money.

Is it?

In a closed league without any threat of relegation and a potential Champions League T20, it's worth it. Plus, RCB, with Virat Kohli in its ranks, have ready-made access to one of India's biggest stars across any field in a city where disposable income isn't a problem. It's kind of why their tickets continue to be big even after they introduced the dynamic pricing model a few years ago. But a new media rights deal will kick in post the 2027 season. Will any broadcaster continue to shell out top money for live cricket in an economy that's clearly facing a few headwinds. Plus, after the merger, the competition isn't that much. In such a climate, potential owners may have to factor that in.