In and out Rinku revels in finisher's role

RAIPUR: Rinku Singh doesn't take long to make an impact in the death overs even if his outings in India colours are months apart.

After hitting the Asia Cup-winning four off the only ball he faced in the tournament back in September, Rinku mostly warmed the bench in the T20 series in Australia. He did not get to bat in the one game he was a part of.

That night in Brisbane on November 8 happened to be his latest India appearance until he made a roaring return on Wednesday night with a match-tilting 44 not out off 20 balls.

His couple of sixes and fours in the 20th over off part-timer Daryl Mitchell gave India a much-needed cushion in dewy conditions with 238 for seven proving to be way out of reach for the Black Caps.

Earlier, with Shubman Gill firm at the top of the order, it had become difficult to accommodate Rinku in the playing eleven.

Now with Gill out of the side, the management can give wicket-keeper Sanju Samson an extended run as an opener, creating more room for Rinku to be the finisher in the lower-order alongside Hardik Pandya.

What is remarkable is Rinku's ability to get going from ball one especially against the fast bowlers.

"We are all aware of Hardik's exceptional finishing abilities. (Shivam) Dube is not a finisher, he is a spin enforcer. Now with Sanju Samson locked at the top of the order and with Ishan Kishan back as the wicket-keeper batter, what is left?