Right head position to read his hand: How Glenn Phillips decoded Varun Chakravarthy

NAGPUR: Mystery spinners rarely give away their secrets, but New Zealander Glenn Phillips is fast emerging as one of the few batters who appear to have cracked at least part of the code.

In the first T20I against India here on Wednesday, the New Zealand all-rounder stood out not just for his explosive strokeplay, but for the clarity with which he tackled Varun Chakravarthy, a spinner many even struggle to pick.

Phillips smashed a breathtaking 78 off 32 balls in a lost cause while chasing 238, and a interesting sub-plot of that innings was his battle with Varun.

Explaining his approach, Phillips said the key lay in balance, head position and extracting maximum information at the point of release.

"He is very difficult to pick and bowls very good length and at a very high pace. For me personally, just getting into strong positions, getting my head in right place and giving myself best chance to receive as much information from his hand as possible," Phillips said.

The New Zealander underlined that there is no one-size-fits-all solution against Varun, whose effectiveness is closely linked to conditions and the degree of assistance from the surface.