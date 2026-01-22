Slow pitches in SA20 will help players prepare better for T20 World Cup: Shaun Pollock

DURBAN: The slow nature of pitches in the ongoing SA20, which has attracted plenty of criticism, will prove to be beneficial for players heading to the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, reckoned legendary South Africa all-rounder Shaun Pollock.

The T20 World Cup starts from February 7.

"To be brutally honest, some of the surfaces at the back end of this tournament have been good preparation for the guys heading to the World Cup, because the ball has been stopping, they've been spinning," Pretoria Capitals' assistant coach Pollock said.

In the second half of the current SA20 season, only MI Cape Town managed to cross the 200-run mark, even as players were often seen struggling to play big shots.

Pollock was speaking to select Indian journalists after Pretoria Capitals defeated Sunrisers Eastern Cape by seven wickets in the first qualifier to advance to the final on Wednesday.

"I mean, in my day, we were very accustomed to fast, quick pitches where ball came on nicely, but we've seen quite a bit of spin being effective.

"So, for the players that are playing, I know there's a few niggles going around, and guys getting injured at the back end here for South Africa, but I think the guys who are playing on these pitches, it probably helps them prepare." he said.