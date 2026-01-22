When dust settles, truth about "unlimited authority" will become clear: Gautam Gambhir

NEW DELHI: India coach Gautam Gambhir has rejected the widely held assumption that he holds "unlimited authority" in team selection and expressed his amusement at being "pitted against his own" after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor described his role as "hardest job after the Prime Minister's".

Tharoor, an avid cricket fan himself, shared a selfie with Gambhir ahead of the first T20I against New Zealand in Nagpur and expressed his admiration for the manner in which the former India opener is performing in his current job despite the relentless scrutiny.

"In Nagpur, enjoyed a good & frank discussion with my old friend @GautamGambhir, the man with the hardest job in India after the PM's! He is being second-guessed by millions daily but stays calm & walks on undaunted. A word of appreciation for his quiet determination and able leadership. Wishing him all success - starting today!" Tharoor tweeted.